Former school, day centres and farm could be sold by council

The former Sedgeford Primary School site could be sold by Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A former school, two ex-day centres and farmland could be sold by Norfolk County Council as it continues to try to bring in cash by selling its property.

And long-awaited plans to create a new medical centre could be about to move a significant step nearer.

County Hall's Conservative-controlled cabinet is next week due to discuss disposing of seven more sites - the latest in a long line of properties the council has sold in recent years.

Among them is the former Sedgeford Primary School, near Hunstanton, which closed its doors last year.

The school was one of the county's smallest schools and had just 13 pupils before it shut last summer.

John Fisher, the council's cabinet member for children's services said, when the closure plans were announced, that it was "always sad to shut a rural school" but it was not viable with so few pupils.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The council's cabinet will be asked to confirm the land, off Ringstead Road, is surplus to requirements and to sell it on the open market.

Councillors will also be asked to agree the sale of three acres of land at Shrublands in Gorleston to the NHS.

That land, at Magdalen Way, is currently leased to the NHS, where the Beaches Medical Centre is based in the Shrublands Health Centre temporary buildings.

A new permanent medical centre could replace the temporary building at Shrublands in Gorleston. - Credit: James Bass

It has been a long-held NHS ambition to build a new, permanent medical centre there.

Two former day centres could also be sold.

Officers are recommending the former Lawns Day Care Centre in Caister Road, Great Yarmouth, and the former Laburnum Grove Day Care Centre in Elm Road, Thetford, be offered for sale to neighbouring housing with care schemes.

A 51-acre farm at West Winch is also proposed for disposal, while plots of land in Acle and Attleborough could be sold to the council's company Repton Property Developments.

The idea is that the company works with developers to secure planning permission and provide housing on council land.

The county council says selling land to Repton to develop generates money which can cover funding cuts and ensure services are not axed.

But there has been criticism from political opponents that some of the profits will bankroll the controversial Norwich Western Link road.