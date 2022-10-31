Four acres of farmland to be sold as council looks to raise cash

Part of Norfolk County Council's County Farms Estate at Terrington St Clement looks set to be sold - Credit: Google Maps

More than four acres of farmland is set to be sold off as Norfolk County Council continues its policy of raising cash by selling its assets.

The county council's Conservative-controlled cabinet is due to agree to sell the field on part of the Terrington Fern House Estate, at Terrington St Clement in west Norfolk.

The tenant of the land, part of the council's 16,000 County Farms estate - through which it rents out land to nearly 150 tenant farmers - has agreed to give up the field, off Race Course Road.

The council's County Farms Team has reviewed the site and decided it is no longer needed by the authority.

If members of the cabinet agree, when they meet on Monday, November 7, the site will be sold through auction or by tender.

Amid a need to plug funding gaps, the council has been looking to generate money by selling off surplus land and properties.