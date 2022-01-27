Heated words as council's £6.3m consultants deal comes under spotlight

A discussion about Norfolk County Council's decision to bring in consultants for £6.3m to help deliver adult social care sparked heated words between councillors Bill Borrett and Steve Morphew (inset). - Credit: Archant/PA

A controversial decision to pay consultants £6.3m to help transform the way Norfolk looks after vulnerable people will lead to service cuts, opposition councillors have claimed.

But, during a sometimes heated meeting at County Hall, the Conservative councillor with responsibility for adult social care insisted it was about becoming more efficient, not about cutting services.

Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council agreed earlier this month to bring in Newton Europe as strategic partners to assist County Hall's own staff in changing how adult social care is provided.

The council said that could save £55m over five years by identifying issues sooner, keeping people independent in their own homes and reducing spending on home and residential care.

But the decision was called in by the county council's scrutiny committee on Thursday (January 27).

Brenda Jones, the Labour county councillor who called in the decision, said the council must already have experts who could make such changes without the need for consultants.

Liberal Democrat Tim Adams said: "The fact is this is work to enable the council to find further cuts and I think you need to be honest about that."

Bill Borrett, Conservative cabinet member for adult social care, said: "The opposition likes to use the phrase cuts, but if you look at our track record we have consistently spent more on adult social care than the year before."

He said it was about using the money in better ways to help more people and stressed: "This is not about taking money out of social care."

The process by which the cabinet made the decision came under scrutiny, with councillors asking why it had not gone to the people and communities select committee.

Mr Borrett said it would not have been "relevant" to have raised it with that committee chair, but said that committee would have a role in the future design of services.

There were heated words between Mr Borrett and scrutiny chairman Steve Morphew over the decision-making process.

Mr Borrett accused Mr Morphew of being "partisan" and "discourteous". Mr Morphew, leader of the council's Labour group, said Mr Borrett had "a habit of trying to turn things into disputes that don't exist".