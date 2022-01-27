News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Heated words as council's £6.3m consultants deal comes under spotlight

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 1:08 PM January 27, 2022
Adult social care

A discussion about Norfolk County Council's decision to bring in consultants for £6.3m to help deliver adult social care sparked heated words between councillors Bill Borrett and Steve Morphew (inset). - Credit: Archant/PA

A controversial decision to pay consultants £6.3m to help transform the way Norfolk looks after vulnerable people will lead to service cuts, opposition councillors have claimed.

But, during a sometimes heated meeting at County Hall, the Conservative councillor with responsibility for adult social care insisted it was about becoming more efficient, not about cutting services.

File photo dated 29/10/21 of a care home resident holding hands with her daughter. The Government ha

Norfolk County Council is to bring in Newton Europe to help transform adult social care. - Credit: PA

Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council agreed earlier this month to bring in Newton Europe as strategic partners to assist County Hall's own staff in changing how adult social care is provided.

The council said that could save £55m over five years by identifying issues sooner, keeping people independent in their own homes and reducing spending on home and residential care.

But the decision was called in by the county council's scrutiny committee on Thursday (January 27).

Brenda Jones, Labour county councillor. Pic: Labour Party.

Labour county councillor Brenda Jones. - Credit: Labour Party

Brenda Jones, the Labour county councillor who called in the decision, said the council must already have experts who could make such changes without the need for consultants.

Tim Adams (Liberal Democrats) is standing for Cromer division.

Liberal Democrat county councillor Tim Adams. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrat

Liberal Democrat Tim Adams said: "The fact is this is work to enable the council to find further cuts and I think you need to be honest about that."

Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for adult social care, Bill Borrett, who is the Conservative

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for adult social care. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Bill Borrett, Conservative cabinet member for adult social care, said: "The opposition likes to use the phrase cuts, but if you look at our track record we have consistently spent more on adult social care than the year before."

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Norwich restaurant to be transformed into £1.5m food hall
  2. 2 The homeless newlyweds who have lived in their car for a year
  3. 3 Meet the three Norfolk businesses featured in Antiques Road Trip
  1. 4 Father and son in court charged with murder of man
  2. 5 Father in court charged with murder of his teen daughter
  3. 6 10-year-old town centre deli announces sudden closure
  4. 7 Yarmouth market's pea and pie stall holder to retire
  5. 8 People come 'from all over the country' to try this Norfolk seafood platter
  6. 9 Solar farm approved despite concerns over impact on neighbours
  7. 10 Baby murder trial hears mother joked tot self-harmed

He said it was about using the money in better ways to help more people and stressed: "This is not about taking money out of social care."

The process by which the cabinet made the decision came under scrutiny, with councillors asking why it had not gone to the people and communities select committee.

Mr Borrett said it would not have been "relevant" to have raised it with that committee chair, but said that committee would have a role in the future design of services.

There were heated words between Mr Borrett and scrutiny chairman Steve Morphew over the decision-making process.

Steve Morphew, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Steve Morphew, chairman of Norfolk County Council's scrutiny committee. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Mr Borrett accused Mr Morphew of being "partisan" and "discourteous". Mr Morphew, leader of the council's Labour group, said Mr Borrett had "a habit of trying to turn things into disputes that don't exist".

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lauren Malt

Tributes paid to 'lovely' teenager as police continue murder probe

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk recycling centre.

Two recycling centres to be closed - and replaced with new £4m tips

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
West winch murder investigation, King's Lynn

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Murder inquiry as teenage woman dies after car crash in Norfolk village

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
Man in 50s dies after medical incident in Ten Mile Bank, Downham Market, west Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon