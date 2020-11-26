Council apologises for removing WW2 gun emplacement parts without notice

Published: 1:36 PM November 26, 2020

A council has apologised for removing parts of a Second World War gun emplacement without telling the local community what it was doing.

In October, North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) contractors were photographed removing the bolts from the top of the remains of two Second World War gun emplacements in Mundesley.

The works were carried out without prior notice to the community, including Mundesley Parish Council, and saw the bolts on top of the two concrete pillars completely removed over the course of two days.

Their removal sparked fears the emplacements would be taken down.

NNDC later said the works had been carried out following a survey of the structures and to "minimise the health and safety risks to the public".

Now, the local authority has issued an apology for its lack of communication on the matter and further explaining why the work was carried out.

NNDC said: "We conducted a structural survey over the summer and commissioned some health and safety works at the end of September, which identified some subsidence in the brick pillars and trip hazards, among other concerns.

"This led to the decision to carry out some remedial works to make the area safe, and understand that there was potential that the structure may be recommended for demolition.

"We recognise this might have caused concern in the local community who appreciate the historical interest of these structures, and want to be clear the works were carried out with the health and safety of residents of visitors wholly in mind.

"That being said, we fully accept we were remiss in not keeping the parish and community notified, which might have gone some way to alleviate any concern, and apologise for this oversight."

Wendy Fredericks, district councillor for Mundesley, said: "I understand that NNDC is very sorry that safety measures it has taken to secure the Mundesley gun battery are causing so much concern for its future."

And David Harding, chairman of Mundesley Parish Council, said: "We're very happy to accept NNDC's apology, it's important to work together for the benefit of the council. We will be discussing the future of the emplacements with the council."



