Devolution deal talks to continue and public may get vote on council leader

The way has been paved for a devolution deal for Norfolk to include a public vote on who should be leader of the county council.

For months, government officials have been in talks with Norfolk County Council over a county deal.

Such a deal would see Whitehall devolve some powers to local leaders as part of its Levelling-Up drive.

But there has been tension within the Conservative group at the county council and among district leaders over the form of such a deal.

Some Tories were unhappy at the prospect of an elected mayor or leader as part of a deal, and some district leaders have expressed unhappiness at their limited involvement in negotiations.

The government has made clear the negotiations are with the county council, although there have been regular meetings with district leaders and chief executives.

But the government has signalled priority to get the largest set of powers - and the most money - will be with those areas which accept a directly-elected mayor or leader as part of what is known as a level three deal.

Rather than a mayor, with a combined authority, including district representatives - as is the case with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham - the county council's negotiations have focused on investing powers in a directly-elected county council leader.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham - Credit: PA

That has irritated some district leaders, who insist the mayor/combined authority approach is still an option which should be pursued.

At the moment, the leader of Norfolk County Council is selected by county councillors from the controlling party.

But if a devolution deal with a directly-elected leader is agreed, the public would vote for their choice of county council leader, with the first elections in 2024.

That would need a change in the governance at County Hall.

And council leader Andrew Proctor last week sought support from the county council Conservative group to agree he could continue negotiations, given a directly-elected leader was likely to form part of a deal.

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor - Credit: Norfolk County Council

It is understood there were members of the group who did not support that but, overall, the group did give Mr Proctor backing to continue, ahead of a formal deal being offered in the months ahead.

Mr Proctor said: "We have agreed to continue negotiating with the government on a potential level three county deal for Norfolk to bring in significant additional powers and funding.

"This means we are ready to move ahead as soon as the new prime minister and secretary of state are in place and consider how the proposals to level up the county can be taken forward.

"Whatever happens, any deal would need to be ratified by all parties, need ministerial approval and require legislative approval.

"We are unable to disclose any further details at this stage. We will keep all of our partners and stakeholders closely involved and will brief the people of Norfolk when we are in a position to do so."

Earlier this summer, at the Royal Norfolk Show, Mr Proctor talked about the desire to secure a long term investment fund, with an agreed annual allocation of money.

Millions of pounds a year would be pumped into such a fund, which could be used to kickstart house-building.

Mr Proctor also suggested the council was keen to secure multi-year transport funding, more control of local development on brownfield sites and to design and deliver employment projects.

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council - Credit: Denise Bradley

John Fuller, Conservative leader of South Norfolk Council and a supporter of a combined authority with a mayoral model, last week branded the process "unacceptable".

He said it should not be up to a group of Tory county councillors to determine the future direction of the deal via a Zoom call.

ANALYSIS

Discussions about a county deal for Norfolk have been going on for months.

Those talks have taken place away from the public gaze, between council officers and government officials.

Details of what the deal could mean in terms of money and new powers have been scant.

But the fact county council leader Andrew Proctor had to go to his group to secure support to keep pushing ahead with the plans suggests a deal offer is imminent.

And it signals County Hall's understanding that the government insists a directly-elected leader for the county council would be a condition of an agreement.

That has not gone well with all the district leaders, some of whom believe a directly-elected mayor - heading up a combined authority with representatives from each district - is a better model and remains an option.

Ultimately, it may all turn out to be moot. In little more than a week we will have a new prime minister.

Elizabeth Truss - Credit: PA

Frontrunner Elizabeth Truss has previously backed the idea of two unitary councils for Norfolk, including one in West Norfolk.

And, given the pressing nature of the cost of living crisis and economic concerns, devolution of powers to local councils might not be top of her to do list, if on her list at all.