Number of Norfolk deaths reported to coroners falls despite Covid

The proportion of deaths reported to Norfolk coroners fell in 2021 despite the impact of the pandemic.

The total number of registered deaths in 2021 was second highest only to 2020, largely due to the continued impact of Covid-19, Home Office data shows.

But deaths reported to coroners, which form only a proportion of all registered deaths, decreased to their lowest level since 1995.

In total there were 2,976 deaths reported to coroners in Norfolk, down from 3,026 seen in 2020.

Post-mortem examinations were carried out on 43pc of deaths reported and 611 inquests were opened.

Misadventure was the most common verdict being reached in 513 deaths, followed by natural causes in 447 cases, 68 suicides, 39 due to industrial diseases, 34 deaths from drugs or alcohol and 30 in road traffic accidents.

Open verdicts were reached in 260 inquests, while in 628 there were other conclusions, including narrative verdicts.

The average time taken to process an inquest was 26 weeks lower than the regional average of 34 weeks.