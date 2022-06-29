£1m boost to help community groups across Norfolk
- Credit: Centre 81
A further £1m looks set to be made available for community groups helping Norfolk to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and supporting people amid the cost-of-living crisis.
The Conservative-run cabinet at Norfolk County Council will meet next week to agree the third round of funding through its Norfolk Social Infrastructure Fund scheme.
While the council is likely to agree to make £1m available, £225,000 is already committed to the Norfolk Community Foundation to expand its Nourishing Norfolk food hubs - with the aim of getting 15 open by the end of this year.
That means £775,000 is likely to be made available for community groups to bid for.
Twenty-five projects were helped across the county last year.
Among those helped were:
* Centre 81 in Great Yarmouth, which is converting its new premises into a thriving skills and activities centre to help disabled people.
* Norfolk Community Law Service was helped with its move to its new office in Prince of Wales Road.
* Carleton Rode Jubilee Hall received assistance for a state-of-the art 3G football pitch.
Most Read
- 1 Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally
- 2 Roads closed as armed police and dog units swoop on Norwich home
- 3 North Norfolk pub re-opens as a hotel
- 4 Train travellers set for another weekend of rail disruption
- 5 Mum trying to find lost 'heart' of daughter who died days after birthday
- 6 Woman in serious condition in hospital after crash between two cars and van
- 7 North Norfolk glamping site named among best in the UK
- 8 The school where boys can wear skirts - but not shorts
- 9 Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash
- 10 Norfolk festival cancelled amid 'challenging year'
* Stoke Ferry Community Enterprise has been able to create a new community meeting room after getting assistance.
* Quidenham Village Society’s project for running water and a compost toilet for the village reading room was completed in time for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
* New acoustic panels were installed at South Creake War Memorial Pavilion.
* All Saints in North Runcton was helped to reach its fundraising target for a project to install water, an accessible toilet and kitchenette.
Margaret Dewsbury, the council's cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: "Last year we saw the Social Infrastructure Fund help some fantastic projects which make a real difference in their communities.
“We are impressed by the full breadth of applicants from across Norfolk, and are keen to offer grants to those who are able to improve the communities they work in.”
The application process is likely to be changed this year, to a two stage process, which council officers say will help groups understand if they meet criteria and will lead to higher quality bids.
If cabinet agrees to make the fund available, applications will open on July 25.