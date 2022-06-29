£1m boost to help community groups across Norfolk

Centre 81 chief executive Diana Staines with the charity's patron Lady Dannatt at the new base being built - Credit: Centre 81

A further £1m looks set to be made available for community groups helping Norfolk to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and supporting people amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The Conservative-run cabinet at Norfolk County Council will meet next week to agree the third round of funding through its Norfolk Social Infrastructure Fund scheme.

While the council is likely to agree to make £1m available, £225,000 is already committed to the Norfolk Community Foundation to expand its Nourishing Norfolk food hubs - with the aim of getting 15 open by the end of this year.

That means £775,000 is likely to be made available for community groups to bid for.

Twenty-five projects were helped across the county last year.

Among those helped were:

* Centre 81 in Great Yarmouth, which is converting its new premises into a thriving skills and activities centre to help disabled people.

Diana Staines, chief executive of Centre 81, inside the new building. - Credit: Liz Coates

* Norfolk Community Law Service was helped with its move to its new office in Prince of Wales Road.

* Carleton Rode Jubilee Hall received assistance for a state-of-the art 3G football pitch.

* Stoke Ferry Community Enterprise has been able to create a new community meeting room after getting assistance.

* Quidenham Village Society’s project for running water and a compost toilet for the village reading room was completed in time for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

* New acoustic panels were installed at South Creake War Memorial Pavilion.

* All Saints in North Runcton was helped to reach its fundraising target for a project to install water, an accessible toilet and kitchenette.

Margaret Dewsbury, Conservative county councillor for Hingham. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Margaret Dewsbury, the council's cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: "Last year we saw the Social Infrastructure Fund help some fantastic projects which make a real difference in their communities.

“We are impressed by the full breadth of applicants from across Norfolk, and are keen to offer grants to those who are able to improve the communities they work in.”

The application process is likely to be changed this year, to a two stage process, which council officers say will help groups understand if they meet criteria and will lead to higher quality bids.

If cabinet agrees to make the fund available, applications will open on July 25.