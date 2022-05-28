News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Care home failed to tell family of Covid outbreak week before man's death

David Hannant

Published: 6:30 AM May 28, 2022
The family of a man who died in a Norfolk care home of Covid-19 was not told it was experiencing an outbreak, an ombudsman report has shown.

East Anglian Care Homes Ltd, which runs care homes in North Walsham and Wymondham, has agreed to apologise to the family of a man who died in its care during the froes of the Covid pandemic.

It comes after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman ruled that it had "caused avoidable distress" to the man's brother over its handling of his death.

The report found that the care provider had failed to inform the man's family of an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak at the home, did not inform them he was close to death, then waited just a week after to chase up outstanding fees from them.

The man, Mr Y, was one of three people in the home who were tested for the virus on April 24, 2020 - the day after it reported a suspect outbreak to Public Health England.

While he did not test positive, the other two residents did and Mr Y continued to be unwell in the days that followed.

The night before his death the home spoke to his brother, Mr X, to update him on his condition, during which conversation they discussed his will and funeral arrangements.

However, Mr X was not explicitly told he was entering end of life care.

The next day, the home contacted Mr X to inform him of his brother's death - which came as a huge shock to him.

The ordeal prompted Mr X to complain to the ombudsman, who has since ruled in his favour and recommended the care provider apologise in writing.

The ombudsman said the home had not made it clear to Mr X that the reason they asked about funeral arrangements was that he was approaching the end of his life.

The report reads: "If it had, it could have avoided some of the shock Mr Y experienced when his brother died.

"The care provider was wrong to contact Mr X about outstanding fees - he had no responsibility for paying them."

East Anglian Care Homes Ltd has been approached for comment.

