Building fires in Norfolk hit highest level for almost a decade

The number of building fires Norfolk's firefighters are having to tackle has hit its highest level for seven years.

New statistics show Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to deal with 788 building fires in 2021/22 - the highest total since 2014/15, when there were 807.

The number has been in excess of 700 for each year in the past decade, bar 2020/21 when, amid coronavirus lockdowns, it fell to 643.

Fire chiefs have urged people to make sure their homes and businesses are safe, with smoke alarms fitted - and to seek advice from the service if needed.

People have died in a number of recent house fires in Norfolk, including 79-year-old Anne Peterson at her home in Newton Flotman and Gary Hunt, 59, in his bungalow in Langley Walk in Norwich.

Tim Edwards, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's chief fire officer, said: "We continue through our prevention work to try to drive down the number of fires in Norfolk.

"Due to development, there are now more buildings in the county and we are still seeing below the levels of fires that there were in 2014/15.

"We have various home safety interventions and a risk-based inspection programme for businesses.”

During the pandemic, the service saw a major fall in the total number of emergency calls it received.

There were 13,735 calls in 2021/22 and 10,016 in 2020/21, but that was well down on pre-Covid-19 years when there were in excess of 20,000 a year.

The total number of incidents firefighters dealt with was down slightly in 2021/22 compared to the year before - 7,312, compared to 7,517.

Mr Edwards said: "“Our emergency calls cover a wide range of incidents beyond fires and we strive through our prevention and protection work to reduce the risk of incidents happening in the first place.”

The number of road traffic crashes firefighters were called to fell markedly during 2020/21, given lockdown meant fewer vehicles were on the road.

Crews were called 476 times in 2020/21, but the number was up to 647 in 2021/22, higher than the 637 in 2019/20.

False alarms are also on the increase. They were just over 2,700 in 2021/22, an increase of more than 270 on the year before.

Many of the false alarms involve people calling with 'good intent', in the belief the fire service was needed, but around 60 of the false alarms each year are malicious.

Mr Edwards said: "We apply national guidance to what is a false alarm and would encourage all business owners and landlords to ensure their premises are well maintained and have up to date risk assessments.”

During the pandemic, the fire services suspended its frontline firefighters from providing home fire safety visits to all but the most vulnerable people.

That led to a large drop off in such visits, from nearly 4,000 in 2019/20 to fewer than 750 in 2020/21 and almost 1,200 in 2021/22.

Meanwhile, fire chiefs are working on a new plan which will explore whether any changes are needed to how the service operates, to keep pace with the county's new housing developments and roads.

They want to establish whether the current network of 42 stations are in the best locations to provide the cover needed in case of fires and other emergencies.

Norfolk County Council's Conservative-controlled cabinet will discuss the three year Community Risk Management Plan on Tuesday (May 3).

Margaret Dewsbury, the council's cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: “We want to provide the best service we can for Norfolk.

"Our fire and rescue service needs to ensure that it is effective at reducing risk and protecting communities.

"The landscape has changed significantly over recent years in terms of new and changing risks, so it is right that we now consider the next plan.”