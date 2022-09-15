News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
All the changes to Norfolk bin collection days for Queen's funeral

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:02 AM September 15, 2022
Updated: 9:06 AM September 15, 2022
Residents in west Suffolk are being reminded of revised bin collection days over the bank holidays P

Bin collection days will change across Norfolk for the Queen's funeral next Monday - Credit: ARCHANT

District councils have announced bin collection days will be changed on the day of the Queen's funeral.

Her Majesty is currently lying-in-state at Westminster Hall where she will remain until the service on Monday, September 19.

Here are all the changes to bin collections across the county.

Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth and District Borough Council has said there will be no bin collections on Monday.

They will instead take place a day later than usual for the rest of the week.

Council offices will also be closed, as will leisure centres and sport facilities.

Breckland

Breckland Council has said it will operate a Bank Holiday bin collection service next week.

This means bins will be collected a day later than normal until Saturday, September 24.

Council-run leisure centres will also be closed.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk

King's Lynn and West Norfolk has said bin collections will change as they will be stopped for the day of the funeral.

Brown bins will continue to be collected a day later than normal the following week between Monday, September 26 and Friday, September 30.

Norwich

Norwich City Council has said there will be no bin collections on Monday.

If your collection day is Monday, bins should be put out on Tuesday morning and they will be emptied by the end of the day on Friday.

All other collections will take place as normal.

 North Norfolk

North Norfolk Council has said bin collections will not take place on Monday as a mark of respect and to allow staff to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

Collections will take place one day later than usual to allow for this.

Broadland

Broadland Council has said bin collections will be one day later next week due to the Queen's funeral.

South Norfolk

There will be no changes to waste and recycling collections next week although the council has said garden waste collections could be delayed.


