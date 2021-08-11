'Game changer' bid to get more films shot in Norfolk

Published: 2:19 PM August 11, 2021

Hollywood stars such as Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow, Al Pacino and Clare Danes are among those who have shot films in Norfolk.

But council bosses and tourism chiefs believe there is still untapped potential for the county to be featured on the silver screen.

Norfolk County Council, earlier this year, contracted consultants Olsberg SPI to work on a research project centred on the Norfolk film sector, to help fulfill that potential.

And businesses and people involved in the county's film sector, either directly or indirectly, are being urged to take part in the research.

Pete Waters, executive director of tourism organisation Visit East of England, said it had the potential to be a "game changer" in attracting film-makers to the county.

He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone associated with the film industry to give their feedback, a real game changer to improve our offer to the international world of film.

"Norfolk already has a good reputation for opening doors to provide inspiring locations."

The survey will help council leaders and tourism bosses understand the sector better, including the impact of Covid-19, future challenges and the need for support.

Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “It’s not just about the specialist film crews, we want everyone involved in the industry to respond to the survey.

"So, hotels, transport providers, caterers and all the sectors linked to the tourism industry are important and we want to consult them.

"We have a wealth of stunning locations to help boost our economy, so let’s celebrate Norfolk as a destination.”

A number of major films have been shot in Norfolk recently.

Avengers: Age Of Ultron was filmed at the University of East Anglia, with the Sainsbury Centre doubling as the base for Marvel's spandex-sporting superheroes.

Steve Coogan shot scenes for Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa in Norwich and Cromer, while Elm Hill featured in Netflix's Jingle Jangle, starring Forest Whitaker and Gorleston beach in Danny Boyle's Yesterday.

The survey, at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/NorfolkScreenSectorSurvey/ is live until Friday, August 13.