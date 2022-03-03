Bus boost - but unclear how much Norfolk will get to protect services

Norfolk bus companies are to get a government cash boost - but it is not yet known how much. - Credit: Steve Adams

A £150m boost has helped allay fears bus operators could have been forced to consider service cuts - but it remains unclear how much will be heading to this region.

Norfolk and Suffolk are still waiting to discover how much of the money announced by the Department for Transport (DfT) will head the county's way.

A series of coronavirus lockdowns and government instructions that people should work at home meant bus passenger numbers slumped.

The government brought in a temporary grant to help keep buses running - the Covid-19 Bus Services Support Grant, some of which was paid to operators to support commercial services.

But some was also specifically to keep services subsidised by Norfolk County Council running, with the authority handing out £6.7m since the pandemic began.

That grant ended in August last year and was replaced by the much smaller Bus Recovery Grant to take into consideration how passenger numbers had been rising.

County Hall was given £790,000 to distribute, but that grant was due to end completely at the start of April.

That sparked national concerns that a third of services could be cut.

And bus operators in Norfolk had admitted they were concerned that "difficult decisions" could be needed if more money was not forthcoming.

The bus industry had called for the government to keep providing money until passenger numbers recover.

And transport secretary Grant Shapps this week announced £150m would be available to help operators, until October.

The DfT described the new funding as “the final tranche of pandemic-related support to operators”.

But the government has yet to announce the breakdown of how much money will be handed to each county.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “We’re pleased that the government have listened to the calls for this grant to continue.

"We are looking forward to seeing the detail on what Norfolk’s share of the funding will be, and are hopeful that this will provide some welcome additional support for operators who have faced significant challenges throughout the pandemic."