Norwich to get two new public artworks
- Credit: Limbic Cinema
Two illuminated public artworks are to be created in Norwich as part of a new, countywide art trail.
Council bosses had already revealed how the Norfolk Way Art Trail, funded by €600,000 (about £500,000) from the European Union, aims to get people visiting the county during the October to March off-season.
Artwork and sculptures at Diss Mere, on the North Walsham and Dilham Canal and at Reedham Ferry Inn had already been revealed.
But now organisers at the Norfolk County Council-administered EXPERIENCE project have confirmed the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) has commissioned two artworks in Norwich.
One of them will be installed close to Prince of Wales Road, in Eastbourne Place.
Titled Interval is described as "a playful light sculpture that uses layers, repetition and rhythm to reflect on the passage of time in Norwich".
Through QR codes embedded into the artwork, people will be able to hear audio about the culture, diversity and creativity of Norwich.
The second city artwork is called Flint and is inspired by the city's buildings and medieval streets.
It will be a collection of mirrored totems placed in the grounds of Norwich Arts Centre in St Benedicts Street.
Council officers say the shapes are inspired by the organic forms of the flint walls of the arts centre, in the Church of St Swithin.
Pending planning permission, the artworks are due to be installed by March next year.
Margaret Dewsbury, the county council's cabinet member responsible for arts and culture, said: “These installations are aimed at encouraging people out on the Norfolk trail to enjoy art, nature and to learn about the wildlife and the heritage of the area, offering a more sustainable and low impact form of tourism for visitors to Norfolk.”
Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) said: “Following the success of our Love Light Norwich Festival, we are excited to continue our work with light to develop an all-year-round attraction available for free in Norwich as part of the Norfolk Way Art Trail."
The trail had been due to include a sculpture at Boal Quay in King's Lynn.
However, organisers have said that has been "paused", due to what they describe as "unforeseen issues with the proposed installation site".