NHS staff to move into part of Norfolk County Council's County Hall

Staff from Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group are set to move into Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters. - Credit: Mike Page

NHS staff are set to move into County Hall to share part of the headquarters of Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) - the organisation which commissions health services - is to take out a lease on one of the floors at the Martineau Lane headquarters.

The CCG is currently based at Broadland Business Park in Thorpe St Andrew, but would no longer use that office following the switch.

Broadland Business Park. - Credit: Mike Page

With many staff from both organisations still working from home following the coronavirus pandemic, a five year lease is to be agreed for NHS staff to move in to the eighth floor of County Hall.

Council bosses say CCG staff will not have access to other County Hall floors.

The move comes amid a shake-up of how care services in Norfolk are managed and commissioned.

The CCG will be abolished and subsumed into a new Integrated Care System from April, with councils, the NHS and voluntary community groups working more closely together over care provision.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for adult social care. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, said: “The benefits of greater integration and closer working across the health and social care sector are clear, and we’ve been taking steps to build a more integrated model here in Norfolk over the past few years.

"Sharing office space with our colleagues in the CCG gives us the opportunity to work even more closely, to make decisions that span the sector more swiftly and to make sure we’re delivering the best services possible across health and social care for everyone in Norfolk.”

The council said the final cost of the lease has yet to be agreed.

The CCG has confirmed no staff would remain at Broadland Business Park but that it was not yet able to say how many would be based at County Hall.

The county council had previously explored the idea of staff from South Norfolk and Broadland District Council moving into part of the building.

But Broadland and South Norfolk councils have since switched their attention to an ex-Aviva building at Broadland Business Park.

However, some councillors have expressed concerns over that move and had been pushing for further information about the potential switch.