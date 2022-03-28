No u-turn over axing of council's mental health champion role

There will be no u-turn over a controversial decision to axe the position of having a county councillor as a 'mental health champion'.

The position was scrapped following the local elections last summer, when the Conservative group strengthened its control of Norfolk County Council.

The administration allocated 12 champion roles after those elections - all Conservatives.

But the mental health champion role, held since 2013 by Labour councillor Emma Corlett, was ditched.

At a full meeting of the county council on Monday, March 28, a motion by Labour councillor Brenda Jones, seconded by Liberal Democrat Lucy Shires, urged that the role be reinstated.

Mrs Jones said: "Despite the poor state of local mental health services and the series of negative CQC (Care Quality Commission) reports inspections over the last 10 years, why single out mental health? As usual, there is no parity of esteem."

Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group said, contrary to the council's constitution, he had not been consulted over the changes.

Motion seconder Mrs Shires asked the meeting to observe three-and-a-half minutes of silence in memory of those who had died of suicide since the council removed the role.

After that was observed, Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said, had he acted against the council's constitution, the authority's monitoring officer would have told him.

He said as a new administration, the roles after May had been reviewed to "reflect the key areas of work of the council" and made "no apologies" for appointing Conservatives.

On not having a specific mental health champion role, Mr Proctor said: "Mental health is a high priority for the council and cabinet, so all relevant portfolio holders are working closely with all member champions to drive that work forward."

He echoed the words of his deputy Graham Plant when the role was abolished, saying mental health was the "golden thread" which knits all of the member champion roles together.

The motion was lost by 43 votes to 23, with two abstentions.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123.