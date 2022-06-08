Hospital bosses opt against withdrawing support for Norwich Western Link

Jamie Osborn has spoken of its disappointment after the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital continued its support of the Norwich Western Link road - Credit: Archant

Bosses at the region's largest hospital have agreed to continue their support for a controversial new road linking the NDR with the A47.

At a meeting of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's board of directors, members agreed to reaffirm its support for the Norwich Western Link road.

Previously, the hospital had been one of the £198m project's main supporters, with the road hoped to reduce journey times for patients and emergency vehicles.

However, when questioned at a previous meeting in February about the road's potential environmental impact, the board agreed to put its support on hold so it could further assess this matter.

But at its latest meeting, the committee agreed to continue giving the controversial scheme its support.

Simon Hackwell, the hospital's director of strategy, said: "We said we would look at this issue and the county council has provided with evidence around carbon emissions and on the reduction in travel time for visitors, patients and, crucially, blue light visitors.

"On the basis of this evidence, we continue to support the project."

Julian Foster, one of the board's non-executive directors, described the decision as "tricky".

He said: "There is a huge carbon footprint developing but people will be able to get places quicker - especially ambulances.

"We need to show that we are continually improving our own carbon footprint so this would balance out."

Councillor Jamie Osborn has spoken of his disappointment at the decision - Credit: Jamie Osborn

Jamie Osborn, the Green Party city and county councillor who raised the question during the February meeting, described the decision as "frustrating".

He said: "The fact the hospital appears to have taken the council's evidence at face value is disappointing and flies in the face of the evidence of independent experts who have refuted this.

"I personally believe there needs to be proper scrutiny done into how the road would reduce travel times for ambulances.

"Some evidence shows that building new roads may reduce times for a year or so, but traffic them builds up again and you're left with the same problem you had to start with.

"Similarly, the county council has not explored options for reducing travel time that does not involve building a new road - if traffic can be taken off the roads other ways this would improve journey times in a much more cost effective way."