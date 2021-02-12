News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Snow sees council cancel bin collections for fifth day running

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 12:24 PM February 12, 2021   
Bin collections across Norfolk have been cancelled because of the snow. Picture: Keziah Eastwood

NNDC has cancelled bin collections because of the continued bad weather - Credit: Archant

A council has cancelled all bin collections due to the continued bad weather and treacherous road conditions.

North Norfolk District Council has announced its waste crews will not be carrying out bin rounds today (Friday, February 12) due to the wintry weather.

In a statement, the local authority said: "We must ask residents to please bear with us and be assured we are working hard to resolve this issue. Following a full week without bin collections, we are currently finalising plans for collections next week.  Further information will follow regarding the recovery plan, so please see our website or social media channels for latest updates.

"Our public toilets will be open during the day but closing early to ensure cleaning can be completed during daylight hours."

Forecasters recorded the coldest night in the region since the Beast from the East in February 2018 on Wednesday, with temperatures dipping below -9C in some areas.

