'This is golden!' - Council raises a smile with tongue in cheek job ad

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:30 AM February 6, 2021   
The ad for a new graphic designer role at North Norfolk District Council, made using Microsoft Paint. 

The ad for a new graphic designer role at North Norfolk District Council, made using Microsoft Paint. - Credit: NNDC

A Norfolk council showed a sense of humour and a canny eye for marketing as a tongue-in-cheek job advert got people laughing. 

North Norfolk District Council got creative when listing a new graphic designer role on its team, mocking up a screenshot using the much-loved graphics editor Microsoft Paint.

The ad features a retro-looking version of the council's logo along with the mouse-scrawled message 'graphic designers we need your help! please apply' followed by a smiley face. 

Social media users reacted with amusement to the advert, with one commenting:  "No need to advertise, this is TALENT," and another saying "this ad is golden!"

Paint was first launched under the name Paintbrush in 1985.

After Microsoft said the programme would no longer come automatically installed on Windows computers there was an "outpouring of support and nostalgia" from its many fans, and Paint is still available to download as a free app on the Microsoft Store. 

