'This is golden!' - Council raises a smile with tongue in cheek job ad
- Credit: NNDC
A Norfolk council showed a sense of humour and a canny eye for marketing as a tongue-in-cheek job advert got people laughing.
North Norfolk District Council got creative when listing a new graphic designer role on its team, mocking up a screenshot using the much-loved graphics editor Microsoft Paint.
The ad features a retro-looking version of the council's logo along with the mouse-scrawled message 'graphic designers we need your help! please apply' followed by a smiley face.
Social media users reacted with amusement to the advert, with one commenting: "No need to advertise, this is TALENT," and another saying "this ad is golden!"
Paint was first launched under the name Paintbrush in 1985.
You may also want to watch:
After Microsoft said the programme would no longer come automatically installed on Windows computers there was an "outpouring of support and nostalgia" from its many fans, and Paint is still available to download as a free app on the Microsoft Store.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19
- 2 Dog owner 'broken' after Spring Spaniels stolen
- 3 Storm Darcy to bring heavy snow and strong winds to Norfolk and Waveney
- 4 Well-known landlords to reopen closed riverside pub
- 5 Barber shop shut down for lockdown opening and others investigated
- 6 Covid cases by area: Infections drop further in most neighbourhoods
- 7 Woman tried to force vulnerable people to give her money
- 8 Rare chance to live in one of prettiest streets in Norwich's 'village'
- 9 Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale
- 10 Police make Covid rule-breakers in cars walk home