New wind turbine planned for north of town

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:25 PM March 3, 2022
KL Technologies in King's Lynn where a new wind turbine is set to be built.

A new wind turbine is set to be built at a manufacturing plant in the north of a west Norfolk town.

Plans have been submitted to build the new turbine at KL Technologies in King's Lynn, which services the textile and ceramics industries.

Once built, the turbine will be 100m tall with a rotor spanning around 80m.

The new build will be located 340m east of the Great Ouse river, 350m east of Cross Bank Road, which is a public right of way, and almost 2km away from King's Lynn town centre.

In the planning application, submitted to West Norfolk Council on Friday, February 11, the company said there would be a "limited" effect on the landscape and vision due to the fact they were only building one turbine.

More information can be found on the planning application here.


