Firm launches bid for second wind turbine

KL Technologies are consulting with the public on their proposal to build a second wind turbine at their manufacturing base. Pictured is the company's first wind turbine, built in 2014. - Credit: KL Technologies

A second 100m wind turbine could soon be built to power an expanding factory.

KL Technologies has applied to site an extra turbine alongside an existing generator at its Estuary Road site in King's Lynn.

In a planning statement, the firm says: "The existing wind turbine has operated successfully over the last eight years, enabling increased production at the factory without resulting in any significant environmental effects."

"The appropriate surveys have been undertaken as required by Natural England and all concerns from the local community have been addressed in the technical reports appended to this statement.

"During the consultation there was significant community support and backing for the proposal to help reduce emissions in industry and to enable a significant local employer with high-skilled and well-paid jobs to increase production."

The company, which manufactures specialist textiles and ceramics, says the turbine would bring "significant economic, social and environmental benefits".

It adds a second turbine would help to further free it from fluctuations in energy prices, adding: "If KLT had to pay current energy prices they would be out of business.

"Since 2014, the business has grown significantly, employing 20 more people and investing an additional £6m in new equipment and infrastructure improvements on site.

"This expansion was made possible by the energy generated by the on-site wind turbine and solar panels."

Some 152 people responded to a public consultation carried out around North Lynn earlier this year.

Of these, 89pc said they were concerned about the effects of climate change, 94pc said that they supported the use of renewable energy in Norfolk and 93pc said they supported the second turbine.

KLT said: "Overall, the public consultation responses demonstrate that the proposal has strong backing from the local community. "

Its planning statement adds the turbine is "essential" to the continued growth of KLT, which employs 200 people.

It concludes: "The turbine would provide a secure supply of affordable renewable energy to power manufacturing at the factory, which would enable the company to make further investments in the local area, expand production and create more high quality jobs."

A decision is expected from West Norfolk council later this year.