Plans revealed for new service station with food-to-go store on Norfolk A-road

The existing Stone Cross Services on the A10 near Downham Market, which could be demolished and replaced by new facilities including a food-to-go store - Credit: Gioogle

A new service station on a busy road could include a food-to-go store.

Motor Fuel Group has applied to demolish the existing Stone Cross Services on the A10 at Bexwell, near Downham Market.

It hopes to replace the building with a new forecourt layout and canopy, electric vehicle charging facilities and jet washes.

In a planning statement, it says the scheme will bring investment to the area, new jobs and increased choice for consumers.

It adds: "The application scheme proposes to rebuild the site with a new forecourt shop building to improve the retail shop area and storage facilities together with enhancing the customer offer with a food-to-go section, at the same time providing improved forecourt facilities which will include electric vehicle charging points and vehicle washing.

"Staffing for the forecourt shop currently comprises one manager and two staff full time with three part time staff and this shop staffing will be maintained.

"The proposed food offer section will be operated with five full time and three part time staff. The site opening hours will remain as currently operated being 24 hours every day."

The statement says food and electric charging points are essential for modern service stations to continue to attract customers.

"This site provides an important service station facility for those transiting the A10 and within the wider Downham areas," it goes on.

"It is important that adequate facilities are maintained and improved, and continued, to ensure that modern customer needs are met."

If given the go-ahead by West Norfolk council, the scheme would be the third major development at Bexwell, on the eastern edge of Downham.

A drive-through McDonalds opened beside the Bexwell roundabout, where the A10 meets Bexwell Road, last month.

Plans for a new Lidl supermarket at the junction of Bexwell Road and the A10 have also been approved and work is expected to begin soon on the store.