Park's 'renowned' slide set to be replaced after health and safety removal

Wensum Park's slide was removed 18 months ago. Inset: The tower slide which could replace it - Credit: Norwich City Council

Children at a city park could finally get to enjoy a new slide, more than a year after the previous one was removed for health and safety reasons.

Norwich City Council officers took away the popular slide in Norwich's Wensum Park 18 months ago, saying the 4.8 metre high slide was no longer safe.

The slide which was removed from Wensum Park more than 18 months ago - Credit: Norwich City Council

But City Hall has now come up with a proposed replacement for the slide.

At 5.8 metres, the mooted replacement is even taller than the previous one, but council officers say the new tower slide would be safer.

The proposed new slide for Wensum Park - Credit: Norwich City Council

The council needs to get permission to put the slide, which would be installed in the same spot as its predecessor, from its own planning department.

In papers lodged in support of the applications, officers state: "Wensum Park was renowned for its slide in previous years and therefore it would be beneficial if we could install a similar unit.

"Tower units tend to be taller because they house a tubular slide rather than an open slide.

"Open slides would no longer meet health and safety regulations at the the height of the previous slide."

Wensum Park in Norwich - Credit: Simon Finlay

A decision will be made in due course.