New shop opens at recycling centre

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 5:11 PM March 25, 2022
The opening of Norwich South Recycling Centre Reuse Shop

Waste reduction officer Martina Glason cutting the ribbon at the official opening of Norwich South Recycling Centre Reuse Shop. - Credit: Norfolk County Counci - Steve Adams

A new reuse shop where people can pick up bargains - and second hand items are saved from the tip - has opened.

And council bosses have announced cancer charity Big C will get a share of the proceeds from items sold there and at the county's other reuse shops.

The official opening of Norwich South Recycling Centre Reuse Shop.

The official opening of Norwich South Recycling Centre Reuse Shop. Manager Karen Betts pictured with her team. - Credit: Norfolk County Council - Steve Adams

The latest of Norfolk County Council's reuse shops opened on Friday, March 25 in the new Norwich South recycling centre at Harford Park and Ride site.

The shop will save 100 tonnes of good quality second-hand items from being thrown away each year.

The shops welcome donations and sell them at car boot prices.

The official opening of Norwich South Recycling Centre Reuse Shop.

The official opening of Norwich South Recycling Centre Reuse Shop. - Credit: Norfolk County Council - Steve Adams

Big C is the new chosen charity to get a cut of proceeds from sales.

Dr Chris Bushby, chief executive of Big C, said: “Not only is this fantastic scheme helping to reduce waste and promote recycling, but it is also now helping those affected by cancer in the local area receive the support they need.”

The official opening of Norwich South Recycling Centre Reuse Shop.

The official opening of Norwich South Recycling Centre Reuse Shop. - Credit: Norfolk County Council - Steve Adams


