New nightclub with rooftop bar will face conditions over noise pollution

Published: 2:16 PM September 4, 2021

Conditions are set to be imposed on a new nightclub in Norwich amid fears over noise pollution from its proposed open-air rooftop terrace.

REKOM-UK, the domestic branch of a major European clubbing brand, has set its sights on the former Liquid nightclub in Prince of Wales Road in the city.

And councillors will vote on Thursday whether to grant permission for the club, with a range of conditions proposed to limit noise impact on people living nearby.

Eighteen neighbours lodged objections to the proposal, fearing the addition of an open-air rooftop terrace would exacerbate noise trouble from the late-night venues.

One objector said: "Granting this application would set an unwelcome precedent for other nightclubs to do the same within Prince of Wales Road."

Others also said they feared the addition of a rooftop terrace and additional venue might result in an increased amount of littering in the area.

But in a report to the committee, case officer Jacob Revell said that providing certain conditions over noise are met, the plans should be allowed.

In recommending the application for approval, he wrote: "It is evident that residents in surrounding properties already deal with noise issues relating to the late-night uses on Prince of Wales Road."

But to mitigate this he suggested a condition being imposed that would see the doors separating the indoor and outdoor areas of the club remain closed.

Should the plans be approved the venue would also use a noise limiter to prevent amplified music being played above a certain level.

A REKOM UK spokesperson said: "We are really excited about plans for our new club in Norwich, which will create much-needed jobs and income for the city.

"We recognise that local residents may have some concerns about noise and would stress that, as a responsible and experienced operator, we take these concerns seriously.

"The club is in an established area for late-night hospitality and thorough noise assessments are being carried in partnership with the local authority to make sure we are complying with all regulations.”

The planning committee will consider the planning application on Thursday, September 9.