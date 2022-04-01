New on-demand bus service is launched in corner of Norfolk

A new 'flexibus+' covering Swaffham and 20 surrounding villages has been launched - Credit: Norfolk County Council

A new bus service which allows people to book trips on demand has been launched in a corner of Norfolk.

People who live and work in the Swaffham area can now take advantage of a 'flexibus+' service, which is running between 7am and 7pm every day, expect Sundays.

The bus covers a zone totalling 85 square miles, with stops in Swaffham as well as 20 villages and hamlets to the south.

Journeys can be booked online or using the smartphone app up to two weeks in advance or as little as five minutes before.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for transport, said: "We know how important good public transport is, and this scheme will bring a modern, reliable service to more than 7,700 people.

"Securing better public transport for Norfolk - particularly in rural areas - can be challenging, but this is a big step towards a key aim in our bus service improvement plan.

“I’m proud this scheme will provide a service where, sadly, there hasn’t been a regular bus for many years."

Mr Wilby added that the service would significantly ease the travel experience of those looking to make onward journeys to Norwich and King's Lynn - and could become a model for schemes elsewhere in the county.

Swaffham's flexibus+ has been made possible by a £700,000 grant from the government's Rural Mobility Fund, which will allow it to be run for four years.

It is hoped that, during the ensuing period, it can become a self-financing operation running for many more years to come.

Fabian Eagle, county councillor for the Brecks division, added: "I am very pleased this service is available for the villages.

"It will allow people to plan what they are doing and have a bus service that fits in with more flexible and varied lives."

Those who would rather book trips by phone can call 01760 305022 (6am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday).

The service will be operated by Vectare, a provider of specialist public transport solutions, while the app is being provided by Via.

