Controversial new speed camera to be reinstalled despite objections

Plans to reinstall a controversial speed camera, removed after it was branded dangerous for blocking the view of drivers, have been defended and will now go ahead.

But opponents say it is an "irrational decision" which could increase, rather than cut, the number of crashes, due to drivers being distracted by it.

The junction with the A10 at Setchey, where the camera is due to be reinstalled. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Safety Camera Partnership installed the camera at the crossroads of Garage Lane and Setch Road on the A10 in Setchey, near King's Lynn, last December.

But, once in place, Alexandra Kemp, independent county councillor for Clenchwarton and South Lynn, raised concerns that views of drivers pulling out of the junction on Garage Lane was blocked by the camera's pole.

Alexandra Kemp, independent county councillor. - Credit: Ian Burt

It was taken down, but Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, recently used delegated powers to agree to put it back - slightly further back into the verge than before.

Ms Kemp had challenged that decision and took the matter to the council's scrutiny committee on Wednesday (November 24).

She said the crashes on that stretch of road were caused not by speeding, but because of the design of the junction. She said the decision to put a speed camera up was "irrational".

She said: "Placing a speed camera back on this junction could increase accidents, due to the risk of driver distraction. People who see the speed camera sign would be looking for the speed camera, not at the junction."

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

But Mr Wilby said he stood by his decision. He said: "I'd like to see the camera installed as soon as possible to improve the safety on the road."

Tom McCabe, head of paid service at County Hall, said the decision had been data-led.

Ms Kemp was told improvements to the junction were not currently on the council's schedule.

Nick Daubney, Conservative councillor for Freebridge Lynn, said he was disappointed that no work was planned for that junction.

He said: "That junction is pretty dangerous and I think it's pretty disappointing no efforts have been made to improve signage or do something about it."

Mr Wilby said: "I can ask officers to have a look at this junction and see what can be done."

The scrutiny committee, which could have asked Mr Wilby to reconsider his decision, voted that it take no further action.