News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Controversial new speed camera to be reinstalled despite objections

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:30 PM November 24, 2021
The Truvelo Speed camera on Norwich Road Framingham Earl. Photo : Steve Adams

A decision over a controversial speed camera has been defended. - Credit: Steve Adams

Plans to reinstall a controversial speed camera, removed after it was branded dangerous for blocking the view of drivers, have been defended and will now go ahead.

But opponents say it is an "irrational decision" which could increase, rather than cut, the number of crashes, due to drivers being distracted by it.

A car dealership now stands on the site of what was the main office, next to the A10 Picture: Chris

The junction with the A10 at Setchey, where the camera is due to be reinstalled. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Safety Camera Partnership installed the camera at the crossroads of Garage Lane and Setch Road on the A10 in Setchey, near King's Lynn, last December.

But, once in place, Alexandra Kemp, independent county councillor for Clenchwarton and South Lynn, raised concerns that views of drivers pulling out of the junction on Garage Lane was blocked by the camera's pole.

The local election count at the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn. Cllr Alexandra Kemp was elected to the

Alexandra Kemp, independent county councillor. - Credit: Ian Burt

It was taken down, but Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, recently used delegated powers to agree to put it back - slightly further back into the verge than before.

Ms Kemp had challenged that decision and took the matter to the council's scrutiny committee on Wednesday (November 24).

She said the crashes on that stretch of road were caused not by speeding, but because of the design of the junction. She said the decision to put a speed camera up was "irrational".

She said: "Placing a speed camera back on this junction could increase accidents, due to the risk of driver distraction. People who see the speed camera sign would be looking for the speed camera, not at the junction."

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council Member for Highways, Infrastructure and Transport. Picture: Dan

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
  2. 2 A47 closed near Necton after several crashes
  3. 3 Lorry driver fined after concrete blocks fell on £50,000 Tesla car
  1. 4 Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter
  2. 5 Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom
  3. 6 Strong support in community for new Lidl store plan
  4. 7 Another market stall to close before £4.6m new build move
  5. 8 Pud the rescue dog returns home after two-day adventure around Norwich
  6. 9 Weather warning as strong winds set to hit Norfolk this weekend
  7. 10 Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours

But Mr Wilby said he stood by his decision. He said: "I'd like to see the camera installed as soon as possible to improve the safety on the road."

Tom McCabe, head of paid service at County Hall, said the decision had been data-led.

Ms Kemp was told improvements to the junction were not currently on the council's schedule.

Nick Daubney, Conservative councillor for Freebridge Lynn, said he was disappointed that no work was planned for that junction.

He said: "That junction is pretty dangerous and I think it's pretty disappointing no efforts have been made to improve signage or do something about it."

Mr Wilby said: "I can ask officers to have a look at this junction and see what can be done."

The scrutiny committee, which could have asked Mr Wilby to reconsider his decision, voted that it take no further action.

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A1101 at Welney is passible again after two months under water

Data

Revealed: The area of Norfolk where homes are at higher risk of flooding

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Four teenage cyclists were struck by a van along Woodbastwick Road in Blofield.  

Norfolk Live News

Four teenage cyclists struck by a van that failed to stop

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The new XO Kitchen is expected to open in November 

Norwich Live News

'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Pakefield Beach in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Man sexually assaulted on Lowestoft beach

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon