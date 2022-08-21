News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New pizzeria and wine bar gets the go-ahead

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 10:05 AM August 21, 2022
Pizza

A new pizza restaurant is to open in Aylsham - Credit: PA

Plans for a new woodfired pizza restaurant and wine bar have been given the go-ahead.

Proposals for a former ironmongers in Aylsham to be turned into the pizzeria have been granted by officers at Broadland District Council.

Applicant James Hammond was given approval to change the use of part of the former Clarkes ironmongers in the town's Red Lion Street.

Ironmongers building Aylsham

Permission has been granted for a woodfired pizza restaurant in part of the former ironmongers building on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Documents lodged with the district council state the restaurant would be called Normadi Pizza.

A supporting statement submitted with the planning application says the shop would be a wood-fired pizzeria and wine bar, providing take-away service with limited seating inside and on the outside terrace during summer months.

The menu will include wood-fired pizzas, salads and desserts, as well as wine, beer and soft drinks.

A deli counter will sell a selection of cheeses, olive oil and pizza toppings.

The kitchen will also provide the venue for pizza courses and training.

It will employ four full-time and two part-time staff.

Opening hours will be Monday to Sunday 11am to 11pm.

Aylsham News

