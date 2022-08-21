Entrepreneurs offered extra help through new business hub

Entrepreneurs looking to start up their own businesses - or thinking of moving existing ones - are being offered extra support.

Broadland and South Norfolk councils have launched a Business Regulatory Support Hub to offer a single point of contact for all new business enquiries.

South Norfolk councillor Lisa Neal said: "Starting a new business can be an exciting but daunting prospect, so we would like to make your journey as smooth as possible by offering a more personal service.

"The new hub will make it much easier and quicker for new businesses to access advice and support.”

Broadland district councillor Jo Copplestone said: “When you call us, we will ask you questions about your business and talk you through the first steps to make sure you have all the information you need on the licensing and registration laws relating to your business.

"The new hub gives businesses an opportunity to ask questions if there is anything they are unsure about.”

The Business Regulatory Support Hub is open from 9am until 5pm Monday to Friday can can be contacted by calling 0345 034 8691 or by emailing Businesshub@southnorfolkandbroadland.gov.uk