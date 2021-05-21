New mayor elected in first face-to-face meeting since Covid

Published: 6:52 AM May 21, 2021

A new mayor and deputy have been elected in Swaffham at the first face-to-face meeting in over a year.

Judy Anscombe, former deputy mayor, has taken over as the head of Swaffham Town Council as councillors met face-to-face for the first time since March 2020.

Mrs Anscombe, who was announced as the new mayor at the Swaffham full council meeting at The Assembly Rooms on May 19, 2021, spoke of her gratitude for the former mayor, Jill Skinner.

She said: "I would like to thank councillor Jill Skinner who has worked hard on her extended two year term and in difficult circumstances.

"Nobody could have predicted the challenges we were going to face, we all had to learn new skills like the world of Zoom, where Jill has had to say on many occasions 'you are on mute'.

"I want to say a sincere thank you to my fellow councillors for bestowing this privilege on me as mayor. I am proud and honoured to take on board the responsibility.

"As mayor, I want to work with my fellow councillors and staff, and all the councillors for Breckland and Norfolk and people in the town to ensure that Swaffham not only survives but improves and thrives.

Her priorities included making sure the council runs efficiently as well as developing exciting projects and local initiatives.

Stuart Bell was also voted in as the new Deputy Mayor for the town council.

Straight after being elected, Mrs Anscombe congratulated Mr Bell and said she was "looking forward to working with him".

The meeting also heard councillors discuss having a 'casual vacancy' after Brendon Holmes resigned from his STC position.

Breckland Councillor for Swaffham, Ian Sherwood said: "Sorry to see Brendan Holmes has stood down, Brendan was a hardworking town councillor with a common-sense approach."

The casual vacancy, which was published on May 10, states that unless ten electors for Swaffham Town (named on the Electoral Register) have requested to hold an election within 14 days of the notice, STC will fill the vacancy by co-option as soon as practicable.