'Let's work together' - New Downham Market mayor seeks to end discord

Charlie Pyatt is the new mayor of Downham Market - Credit: Graham Spark/DMTC

A new mayor and deputy have been appointed for a town council which has been riven by rancour and tensions for almost two years.

Downham Market Town Council (DMTC) has been embroiled in a long-running dispute which was first sparked by changes to the town's market at the end of the first Covid lockdown.

It culminated this February when six councillors quit the authority in protest at the "bullying" they said they had encountered.

That same month, the serving mayor, Jenny Groom, and her deputy, Jackie Westrop, also resigned and walked out of a dramatic council meeting.

Following their resignations, Robin Pegg was selected to lead the authority up until the town's Mayor Making.

Now, the council is looking to move forward under new leadership after Charlie Pyatt was appointed mayor and Doug Lawson his deputy on May 17.

The new deputy mayor of Downham Market, Doug Lawson - Credit: Doug Lawson

Mr Pyatt said he was "proud" to hold the position and thanked the council for electing him into it and Mr Pegg for "steadying the ship" over the past few months.

He said: "I intend to do my very best in the coming year for our lovely town.

"We have a busy start with the Queens's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a twinning event, Downham in Bloom, and providing support to the Downham Market Festival.

"We have reformed our committees which will take some work off full council.

"The public are welcome to attend these meetings and we will continue to live stream the full council meetings."

There are now 18 councillors at DMTC and two vacancies, which the authority is looking to fill through co-option in the coming weeks. The application process for the seats is still open.

The new mayor said regular councillor surgeries have been set up to listen to residents' ideas and suggestions.

He added: "This council wants to include you, our residents and all of the clubs, groups and societies.

"I hear complaints that there is nothing for younger people to do but we have the fantastic Swan Centre in town along with a football club , cricket club, boxing club, guides and scouting and boys brigade to name a few.

"If you feel more is needed, we have an events committee so come and join us and get involved supporting the community - let's work together.

"Councillors and our staffing team all want to do the best for the town, making Downham Market a great place to live and work."