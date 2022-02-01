New regeneration bid for resort town

A seaside town is being given £50,000 to help fund events and regeneration projects.

West Norfolk council is setting up a new advisory board for Hunstanton.

Its leader Stuart Dark told town councillors it would "help identify, prioritise and co-ordinate key activities and projects and act as a conduit for consultation, promotion, investment and public involvement".

Mr Dark said he hoped Hunstanton could replicate the success of Vision King's Lynn, which has helped to secure a £25m in government 'town deal' funding.

He added: “I am aware that any new venture such as this is helped by tangible financial support as well as political words and goodwill which is why we are intending to put an additional £50,000 into supporting events, initiatives and project development in Hunstanton over and above our existing commitments through our board’s representative over the coming year, linking in with the ‘board’, Hunstanton Town Council and Hunstanton Town Events Committee.”

Mr Dark said it was vital for the town to have a clear investment plan to benefit from future funding when it became available.

Mayor of Hunstanton Adrian Winnington said: “I welcome this initiative focusing on Hunstanton.

"The town council looks forward to working co-operatively with the borough council and other groups and individuals in sourcing funding for projects which will enable Hunstanton to develop and prosper, for the benefit of all.”

The borough council has recently agreed to spend £250,000 in repairing the roof of the Princess Theatre.

Talks have been held and masterplans drawn up over the years for the resort.

The most recent blueprint, produced in association with design guru Wayne Hemingway, looked at improving the South Beach and southern seafront areas.

Developments already under way include new flats, shops and a larger library on what is currently the bus station, while new homes are also proposed for the Seagate car park.







