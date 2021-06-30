New £600,000 village pavilion given the go-ahead
- Credit: Hethersett Parish Council
A new £600,000 pavilion for a Norfolk village has been given the go-ahead.
Hethersett Parish Council has been granted planning permission for the new pavilion on the village’s Memorial Playing Field.
It means the existing building, which the parish council said was no longer adequate, can be knocked down.
In its place, a new single-storey building, with improved facilities where people taking part in sports can shower and change, will be built.
There would also be facilities for referees, extra toilets, storage areas, a meeting room and a kitchen. The car park will also be made bigger.
Members of South Norfolk's development management committee approved the plans at a meeting on Wednesday, June 30.
The committee heard how there had been 26 representations about the proposals - 21 in support and five against.
Among reasons for support were that the current building is adequate and not fit for purpose, the new building would be a good social hub and that Hethersett needs community investment.
Parish council chairman Adrienne Quinlan told the committee: "Our growing village has a great need for modern, recreational space and with unrestricted access for all levels of ability."
But those who objected raised concerns over drainage, potential noise and that the building would overshadow nearby gardens.
However, the committee unanimously agreed to grant permission, with conditions around noise and drainage issues.
David Bills, Conservative councillor for Hethersett, said approving the scheme was the right thing to do.
He said: "Over the years I have lived in Hethersett, I have been on the Memorial Playing Field and, with the best intentions, they have tried very hard to make the best of a bad job, as the village has grown, with the facilities they have.
"If you go to some other smaller villages, they have far better facilities than Hethersett has."
Lisa Neal, Conservative councillor for Poringland, Framinghams and Trowse, said: "On the whole, I think it is important that we support this application for, generally, sport, and for the health and wellbeing of residents and people in Hethersett and improve facilities for all their use."