Could you take on one of Norfolk's new county farms?

New farmers are being sought for six Norfolk farms, with 750 acres available to let.

Norfolk County Council is keen to attract those new to farming to allow them to get their feet on the farming ladder.

Training days will be run in January by Norfolk County Farms to help applicants with the process.

These training days are being designed to assist new entrants and those unfamiliar with business plans.

Greg Peck, cabinet member for commercial services and asset management at Norfolk County Council, said: “Farming is a key part of Norfolk’s economy and we want to play our part in strengthening the sector locally.

"Our county farms provide a unique entry point for new tenants in a highly competitive market.

“We’re also delighted to be able to offer an opportunity for a new care farm in West Walton. Care farming is a growing practice that can bring significant benefits to a range of vulnerable groups.

"That might include those struggling with their mental health, new skills for someone with learning difficulties or placements for those with dementia.”

The farms available are Mendhams Farm in Outwell, part of Welney Farms in Welney, New Road Farm in Marshland St James, Willow Farm in South Burlingham, the new care farm at Ingleborough Farm in West Walton and bare land at Bank Farm in Terrington St Clement.

The farms have agricultural classifications that range from one to two, with minor to no limitations to agricultural use. Four of the farms have homes on the land.

Seventeen new entrants have joined county farms since 2016, though there has been a reduction in turnover since the pandemic.

Viewing days for each farm will be held in December and attendance at the viewing day is compulsory for those wishing to apply.

The council is keen to see applications that include proposals for diversification and environmental enhancement. Any successful applicant will be required to retain and maintain the existing margins, hedges and trees planted on the holding.

Norfolk County Council has also launched the ‘1 Million Trees for Norfolk’ project, with the ambition to plant one million trees over a period of five years.

Further particulars for each farm, application details and information about the training course can be found at www.norfolk.gov.uk/countyfarms. The final closing date for applications is 12pm on Monday, February 28, 2022.