More then 50 new electric car charging points coming to West Norfolk

A county councillor has said only rich people can afford electric cars. - Credit: PA

More than 50 new electric car charging points are being installed across west Norfolk.

The devices are being placed in car parks in Burnham Market, Hunstanton and King's Lynn.

The local borough council hopes they will help people with no off-street parking who want to change to an electric vehicle.

The authority secured a grant of £195,000 from the government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) and a further contribution of nearly £90,000 from BP Pulse.

It is contributing £73,500 towards the project, and spending £87,000 installing a substation at Austin Street, in Lynn, to support the electricity supply.

The chargers are fast 7kW chargers, which are designed for overnight charging or for extended use. The electricity used will be paid for using an app.

All will be installed in car parks owned by the council.

Free parking will be provided between 6pm and 8am when a vehicle is charging, to ensure accessibility to residents that need to charge them overnight.

Paul Kunes, West Norfolk Council's cabinet member for the environment, said: “The council is fully committed to playing its part in tackling climate change and has already taken many steps on its own net zero journey. We are also committed to helping our community to do the same.

“There are many factors in making the decision to go electric and access to charging facilities is one of them. Lack of off-street parking at home can pose a barrier but we are removing that by making nearby charging facilities available.

“This means it will be easier for people to make an environmentally-friendly choice when buying a vehicle and it will also benefit our visitors who arrive in electric vehicles.”

The new EV charging points will be installed at car parks on:

North Street, Burnham Market

Valentine Road, Hunstanton

Chapel Street, King's Lynn

Fairstead, Centre Point, Lynn

Gaywood Library, Lynn

Lynnsport North, Lynn,

Austin Street, Lynn