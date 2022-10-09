Building a cinema cost council almost £2m, report reveals

A new two screen cinema opens on the Corn Exchange in Kings Lynn Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Building a new cinema cost a council almost £2m - nearly twice the amount it was expected to, a report reveals.

West Norfolk council agreed in 2018 to build two 60-seat screens in an unused area at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange.

Consultants said the build would cost around £1m, but the new attraction would generate £200,000 in revenue from 50,000 attendances a year.

Now a report to the authority's corporate performance panel says: "The actual cost of the cinema construction was initially estimated to be £1.1m. The revised cost, presented to Cabinet in June 2019 was £1,649,500. The final cost was circa £1.9m."

Scaffolding is in place around King's Lynn Corn Exchange, where a cinema is being installed Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

It adds: "The project documents are not located in one place which has made the review challenging to complete. There are also key project documents missing, such as a risk register."

The report says cinema attendances were at record levels prior to work commencing on the two new screens. But the project was delayed by the Covid pandemic.

"The decision to build the Corn Exchange Cinema was based on an increasing number of attendances at cinemas nationally and a need to use the council’s assets to their full capacity," it adds.

"The onset of Covid could not have been predicted and it’s timing has had a major impact on the cinema.

A new two screen cinema opens on the Corn Exchange in Kings Lynn. Kathryn Bithray inside one of the new screens. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"The repeated lockdowns resulted in the Corn Exchange not being able to fully launch the cinema and promote it as they would have done if the pandemic did not exist."

It adds while restrictions are no longer in force, audiences are still wary of attending public venues, particularly the mature audience the cinema is aimed at.

And while theatres and cinemas are beginning to see an increase on attendances, recovery is slow.

No audience figure is given in the report, which concludes feedback on the new cinema has been "excellent".

It adds: "It is a high quality; comfortable environment and many customers wait to see films there due to the excellent facilities and superior sound quality.

"The cinema is an asset to the town. The council and the Alive West Norfolk Board should now look to the future to plan how to capitalise on the facility to maximise revenue and build the cinema to be a natural choice for cinemagoers in the future."

The panel meets on Monday, October 17 to discuss the report.