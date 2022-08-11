New 250-space car park could be created near picturesque Norfolk harbour
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Farmland could be turned into a car park to ease parking problems in a coastal village.
Brancaster Staithe parish clerk Simon Bower has applied to change the use of fields south of the A149 near the harbour.
Planning papers say the one-acre site, opposite the lay-by on the western approach to the village, could accommodate 250 car parking spaces.
The site is a few minutes' walk from the picturesque harbour.
Coastal villages have been plagued with parking problems in recent summers which have seen visitor numbers boosted by the so-called staycation boom.
Neighbouring Brancaster has suffered queues of traffic along the beach road.
The proposed site at Brancaster Staithe could be up and running by next summer.
A decision from West Norfolk council is expected later this year.