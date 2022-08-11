News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New 250-space car park could be created near picturesque Norfolk harbour

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:57 PM August 11, 2022
Updated: 4:28 PM August 11, 2022
Brancaster Staithe

The picturesque harbour at Brancaster Staithe - Credit: Chris Bishop

Farmland could be turned into a car park to ease parking problems in a coastal village.

Brancaster Staithe parish clerk Simon Bower has applied to change the use of fields south of the A149 near the harbour.

Planning papers say the one-acre site, opposite the lay-by on the western approach to the village, could accommodate 250 car parking spaces.

The site is a few minutes' walk from the picturesque harbour.

Coastal villages have been plagued with parking problems in recent summers which have seen visitor numbers boosted by the so-called staycation boom.

Neighbouring Brancaster has suffered queues of traffic along the beach road. 

The proposed site at Brancaster Staithe could be up and running by next summer.

A decision from West Norfolk council is expected later this year.


