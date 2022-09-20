News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New cycle track planned for city outskirts as part of £32m scheme

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 10:26 AM September 20, 2022
Cyclist

Improvements for cyclists are planned at Bowthorpe - Credit: Antony Kelly

A cycle track, pedestrian walkway and new zebra crossings could be put in place on the outskirts of Norwich.

Members of the public have been invited to have their say on Norfolk County Council and Transport for Norwich's proposals for Mayfly Way in Bowthorpe.

The path running between Dereham Road to beyond Chapel Break Road would be widened and a cycle path created

Changes could be made to Mayfly Way in Bowthorpe - Credit: Google Street View

An existing footpath in Mayfly Way, between Harpsfield and Dereham Road, would be turned into a two-way cycle track, while a new raised kerb footpath just for pedestrians would be built on an existing verge.

Council bosses said that would create a 550 metre link to the Green Pedalway, the cycle route which connects Bowthorpe to Broadland Business Park.

Other plans include a parallel crossing - a zebra crossing with a parallel priority cycleway - near Barnard Road.

Another proposed parallel crossing is proposed off Chapel Break Road.

The plans are intended to improve safety for those travelling through the area by bike or on foot.

The scheme would use a slice of the £32m awarded through the government's Transforming Cities Fund.

People can have their say at www.norfolk.gov.uk/mayflyway until Wednesday, September 28.

Responses will be considered by the Transport for Norwich joint committee, which will decide if the scheme should go ahead at a meeting in due course.

