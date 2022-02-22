Controversial NDR Western Link Road set for renewed backing

Fakenham Road where the proposed Western Link route would join just before the roundabout. Picture: Daielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The controversial Norwich Western Link road is set to receive a boost - restated backing from one of Norfolk's councils.

At a meeting of South Norfolk Council tonight (Tuesday, February 22) a motion in support of the route will be put forward by a Conservative councillor and seconded by a Liberal Democrat.

The motion will be proposed by Richard Elliott, Tory member for Wicklewood, and supported by Lib Dem Sharon Blundell, who represents Old Costessey at South Norfolk and Costessey on Norfolk County Council.

Richard Elliott, Conservative South Norfolk councillor for Wicklewood. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

The motion calls for South Norfolk Council to reassert its support for the construction of the road and to recognise that the "vital new section of dual carriageway" will bring a string of benefits.

Those benefits, according to the motion, include: significantly cutting many journey times; boosting Norfolk's economy; taking traffic off unsuitable local roads and creating new habitats.

The motion states: "Most importantly this new road will improve quality of life for people whose lives are blighted by the congestion caused by vehicles taking short cuts on unsuitable country lanes and residential streets."

The mooted £198m road, which would connect the Northern Distributor Road to the A47 to the west of Norwich, has stoked controversy.

It is opposed by the Labour and Green groups at Norfolk County Council, while Norwich City Council's Labour-controlled cabinet voted in January not to support the project.

The position of the Lib Dem group at County Hall on the road, which would travel halfway between Weston Longville and Ringland, linking to the A47 at a new junction at Wood Lane near Honingham, is more complicated.

In the 2021 county elections, the Lib Dem manifesto backed the Western Link route from the A1067 as "the least worst" solution to problems facing communities such as Costessey and Taverham.

But former leader Steffan Aquarone quit after those elections due to that stance on the road, while group leader Brian Watkins signed a letter urging the government not to bankroll the road.

However, Dan Roper - another former leader of the group - restated his support for the road at Monday's county council budget meeting.

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat group leader at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Mr Watkins acknowledged there was a split within his group on the matter.

He said: "I think it was right and proper for me to sign that letter. I did it as Brian Watkins, rather than as the leader of the Lib Dem group.

"There are members of the Lib Dem group who have different approaches to it and they have my full backing to do that."

Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council has submitted a business case to the government for the road, hoping to secure £168m towards the scheme.

Businesses, including Norwich International Airport, Chantry Place and First buses have backed the road, as have MPs, the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and Norfolk Chambers of Commerce.

But it is opposed by groups such as Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Norfolk Rivers Trust, the Campaign to Protect Rural England and the Bat Conservation Trust.

There are two petitions over the road which are currently garnering signatures.

District and county councillor Sharon Blundell with her husband Gary. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

One, set up in January, by Mrs Blundell's husband Gary, in support of the road, has been signed by more than 4,500 people.

And one created by the Stop the Wensum Link campaign group has been signed by more than 8,780 since 2019.