Lib Dems hold in south Norfolk by-election
- Credit: George Thompson/LDRS
The Liberal Democrats have held their seat in a south Norfolk by-election.
Ian Spratt emerged victorious in the Mulbarton and Stoke Holy Cross by-election.
The election was held following the resignation of Lib Dem Vivienne Clifford-Jackson, who stepped down in March due to ill health.
The Lib Dem candidate secured a majority of 233 votes over his nearest rival the Conservative candidate Silvia Schmidtova.
Mr Spratt thanked his wife and team for their support, and offered his condolences to his opposition, saying he thought they had all run a fair campaign.
He said: "I'm elated, it's been quite a tough campaign and I have tried to get out and see as many people as possible."
Mr Spratt said he was now looking forward to getting to work for the people of Mulbarton and Stoke Holy Cross.
The results:
Ian Spratt, Liberal Democrats - 1202
Silvia Schmidtova, Conservative - 969
John Martin, Labour - 402
Tom Williamson, Green Party - 183
Andrew Pond, Reform UK - 107