MP on hand to recognise town's long-serving political stalwart

Thelma Paines was recognised for her long service at Thetford Labour Party's summer social, pictured with Cambridge MP Daniel Zeichner, left, and county councillor Terry Jermy - Credit: Thetford Labour Party

Over three decades of public service has been recognised with an MP on hand to thank a town’s long-standing political stalwart.

Thelma Paines served as a town, district and county councillor for Thetford after first being elected in the 1980s. She went on to become chairman of both Breckland Council and Norfolk County Council, also serving as Thetford Labour Party’s secretary for much of that time.

Members of the local Labour Party gathered on Saturday, July 30 for their annual summer social event, where Mrs Paines was presented a certificate of recognition by Daniel Zeichner, Labour MP for Cambridge.

Mrs Paines, who is now in her early 90s and still lives in the town, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time as a councillor. I really wanted to give something back to Thetford as someone that came as part of the London overspill.

“Thetford people were so welcoming to myself and my family and that motivated me to serve as their councillor over so many years.”



