Norfolk MPs break silence over Downing Street parties and PM's apology

Two of Norfolk's MPs have broken their silence over parties at Downing Street and the prime minister's apology - a week after the revelations emerged.

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson apologised for attending a party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown.

He insisted he believed it was a work event and could “technically” have been within the rules.

That was followed by revelations of two further gatherings among Downing Street staff - the day before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral last year.

Mr Johnson has been facing calls to resign, while an investigation into those and other parties is being carried out by civil servant Sue Gray.

Most of Norfolk and Waveney's MPs have made comments over the course of the past week - but two had not spoken publicly.

On Monday, South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon and Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman broke their silences.

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Bacon stated: "I have been discussing the situation with colleagues. I believe the prime minister made a heartfelt apology. Now I am awaiting the publication of the report by Sue Gray."

And Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman said he understood the "bemusement, shock and anger" at the revelations and was "flabbergasted" that parties were happening.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

He said: "When my constituents couldn't see dying loved ones, it cannot be right that number 10 staff were having any kind of party.

"The prime minister and the cabinet now need urgently to restore public trust, so the public we serve can see real contrition, serious recognition of how wrong this was, responsibility taken and lessons learned to ensure the culture and working of No 10 better reflects people's priorities."

On Friday, Waveney Conservative MP Peter Aldous, when asked if he thought Mr Johnson should resign, said he was "getting that way".

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis and South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss both backed Mr Johnson's apology in media interviews, with the foreign secretary saying people should "move on".

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said on Wednesday that Mr Johnson's tenure was now "very difficult".

North West Norfolk MP James Wild and Norwich North MP Chloe Smith said they would look at what the inquiry found.

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew last commented before the PM's apology, when he said the leaked email inviting workers to the party "suggests an extraordinary approach to lockdown rules by Downing Street staff".