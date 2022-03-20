News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Unwelcoming' beauty spot toilet refurbishment delayed

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:00 AM March 20, 2022
Woodland walks on Mousehold Heath. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Plans to improve the toilets at a Norwich beauty spot have been delayed.

Improvement works for toilets at Gurney Road car park, part of Mousehold Heath, were due to be decided on Friday but have had to be deferred.

The Mousehold Heath Conservators, a group that oversees the 184-acre site, wants to refurbish the existing building with water and electricity saving measures plus baby changing facilities. However, the group is waiting to find out the cost of the work before it can go ahead.

Views from Mousehold Heath. Picture: Danielle Booden

The view of Norwich from Mousehold heath - Credit: Danielle Booden

Gurney Road's toilet blocks were built around 1901 alongside the pavilion, serving visitors to the heath.

They provide one men's toilet, one women's toilet, one disabled toilet, cold water handwashing but no drying facilities.

A report to the conservators described the toilets as being in a "very poor and unwelcoming" state and suffering from a "low" amount of vandalism.

The toilets were closed during the pandemic and opened to the public again in early 2022.

The plan will now go before the next meeting.

