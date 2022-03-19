Beauty spot car park divided up to improve safety

A view of Norwich cathedral from Britannia Road which will be split up for a food trader - Credit: Keith Newsome

A city beauty-spot car park will be sectioned off to improve safety for people using a food van.

New measures are being put in place to improve the Britannia Road Car Park, connected to the picturesque Mousehold Heath, to cope with how popular the site has become.

The public car park, which has views over the city, currently has a licence for food and drink to be sold from a mobile van, with an allocated space at the northern end of the site.

However, the car park now gets too busy, and the licensee has been forced to use the end closer to neighbouring properties.

To address the issue, and improve safety, drop-down bollards will be installed, providing a designated pitch for the trader.

A report to Mousehold Heath Conservators, a group overseeing the management of the 184-acre area, said: "The arrangement would have additional benefits aside from providing a designated pitch for the trader.

"It would reduce the risk to people queuing for food from a collision with a car as they would be in an area with no vehicle movements. This is especially important."