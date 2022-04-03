Revealed: Norfolk's most (and least) prolific MPs on Twitter

Research has revealed the MPs most likely to tweet - and those for whom Twitter is a turn-off. - Credit: PA

With its ability to connect with voters, share opinions and of course show just how hardworking they are, Twitter has become the ultimate tool for the ambitious modern politician... or at least some of them.

A new analysis has ranked the UK's MPs according to their social media use. And while we have a few of the country's most active tweeters in our region, we also have one of the least.

The study was carried out by communications agency Motive, which analysed how often each of the country's MPs had used Twitter since they joined the social media platform. Of 650 MPs, almost 600 use the site, including all in our region.

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The findings show that of Norfolk and Waveney MPs, Great Yarmouth's Brandon Lewis is the most prolific - and is not far off the UK's top 30 busiest tweeters.

Mr Lewis, who is also Norther Ireland secretary, has tweeted almost 44,000 times since joining the site - an average of nine times a day.

That ranks him 34th of all the UK MPs in terms of the total number of tweets he has posted and his average of 269 a month puts him in 48th spot in that category.

However, in terms of followers he is not even in the top three for Norfolk and Waveney - his 60,000 plus followers pales compared to his foreign secretary colleague Elizabeth Truss.

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The South West Norfolk MP has more than 207,000 followers, although she is nowhere near as prolific on Twitter as Mr Lewis.

She is down in 251st place with only about 9,500 posts since she joined in August 2009, although she has become renowned for her Instagram offerings.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. - Credit: Archant

Mid Norfolk MP and science minister George Freeman is second placed in Norfolk and Waveney for the most tweets, with almost 38,000 since his Twitter debut in January 2010.

That places him 45th nationally, while, in terms of followers, his 31,000 puts him in 160th place overall.

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk's only Labour MP, Norwich South's Clive Lewis, is 69th nationally and third in Norfolk and Waveney for the number of tweets he has posted, with more than 30,000 since May 2009 - an average of about six a day.

Mr Lewis is in the top 50 most followed MPs nationally. His following of 116,000 plus puts him in 46th spot.

At the other end of the scale, South Norfolk Conservative MP Richard Bacon is one of parliament's least prolific Twitter uses.

South Norfolk Conservative MP Richard Bacon. - Credit: UK Parliament

Since he joined in May 2012, he has tweeted a mere 57 times. That places him 588th out of the 593 MPs who are on Twitter.

And that is perhaps one of the reasons he has the fewest followers of any Norfolk or Waveney MP - 1,775.

The number of tweets posted and rankings for other MPs are: Chloe Smith (Norwich North) - 376th with 43,500 tweets; Jerome Mayhew (Broadland) - 574th with 606 tweets; James Wild (North West Norfolk) - 492nd with 2,400 tweets and Peter Aldous (Waveney) - 535th with 1,300 tweets.

The Motive research found the Scottish National Party’s Angus MacNeil was top of the tweet list with almost 120,000 posts.

The Scottish MP, who represents Na h-Eileanan an Iar in the Hebrides, had posted more than 830 tweets every month since he joined Twitter in June 2009 – an average of 26 tweets every single day.

Lincoln's Conservative MP Karl McCartney was the Tory’s most prolific tweeter with more than 113,200 tweets posted.

Labour's top tweeter was Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, while former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron was his party's most copious poster.

Top 10 most followed MPs

Prime minister Boris Johnson has 4.2m followers.

Prime minister Boris Johnson. - Credit: PA

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has 2.4m, double that of his successor Sir Keir Starmer, who has 1.2m.

Sir Keir Starmer. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Former prime minister Theresa May is the second highest most followed Conservative with a million.

Ex Labour leader Ed Miliband is in fifth spot with nearly 777,000 followers.

Next comes Labour's shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, with some 765,000.

In seventh place is Green MP Caroline Lucas, who has garnered nearly 555,000 followers.

Labour's Jess Phillips is eighth, with 519,000, while chancellor Rishi Sunak is in ninth position with nearly 502,000.

His fellow Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg is 10th, with almost 448,000, despite a relatively meagre average of just two tweets per day.

Ed Balls day

Ed Balls. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

One of the most memorable tweets by an MP was by Norfolk-born Ed Balls.

The former Labour shadow chancellor inadvertently created Ed Balls Day due to a gaffe on Twitter more than a decade ago.

On April 28, 2011, he typed his name into the social media app to find an article about himself.

But, instead he posted a tweet with just his name in, which was seized upon by people on Twitter.

Ed Balls — Ed Balls (@edballs) April 28, 2011

Each year, on April 28, Twitter users mark Ed Balls Day with jokes about the mishap, which the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and ex-Norwich City Football Club chairman sometimes joins in with.