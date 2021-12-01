More than 60 Afghan refugees in Norfolk - but funding fears raised
- Credit: AP Photo/Andrea Comas
Sixty-three refugees from Afghanistan have been welcomed to Norfolk - but council leaders say the government should make more money available to help support them.
Refugees were airlifted out of the country in the summer, after the Taliban took control.
There was a plea for private landlords to make homes in the Greater Norwich available for refugees and for the public to help with clothing and items to furnish homes.
Norfolk County Council had already been expecting to resettle 50 people under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy - which involved people and their families who supported the military.
Nineteen had arrived by August. That has now increased to 63.
That does not include any from the separate Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme, announced after the Taliban took control, with that scheme yet to open.
But concerns have been raised that the money councils are being given by the government will not go far enough to ensure proper support for the refugees.
Andrew Proctor, County Hall leader, said: "We’ve always understood there is a long term commitment to help these individuals build a new life here, and whether it’s supporting them to learn English or giving them a good understanding of how to gain employment our involvement with these new arrivals doesn’t end at putting a roof over their heads.
Most Read
- 1 Case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in north Norfolk
- 2 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
- 3 Norfolk college named best secondary school in the UK
- 4 Shocking footage appears to show £100m Marham jet crashing off carrier
- 5 Man charged with drink driving after crash at police station
- 6 Woman with scissors said she wanted to murder someone at supermarket
- 7 Confusion as people in Norfolk mistakenly turn up for booster jab
- 8 ‘This was our worst nightmare’: Locals shock after man dies in crash
- 9 Waste carrier fined £1,900 after metal and containers found in woodland
- 10 NCFC LIVE: Missed chance for City against 10-man Newcastle
“However that also means our work with them can be complicated.
"It can also take time, and the short term funding provided to support some Afghans who have arrived in the UK may not be sufficient to meet their needs as they integrate into a new society.
"I would urge the Home Office to work with us to provide the support needed to help these refugees build a new life here in Norfolk."
The Home Office announced extra housing support funding for larger properties for up to three years from the tenancy start date, but that money is not available to house families arriving after the evacuation which concluded on August 31.
And an improved funding package for councils to support Afghans for three years will only be granted for households resettled in local authorities after September 1, so families resettled before that remain on the original one-year funding package.