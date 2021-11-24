News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Roads reopen after overrunning roundabout work completed

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 9:17 AM November 24, 2021
Grapes Hill roundabout, Norwich. Roadworks will begin on Monday.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For:

More of Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich has reopened. - Credit: Bill Darnell

More of one of Norwich city centre's main roundabouts has reopened after resurfacing work overran - but drivers must wait a little longer to use one road which leads off it.

Work to make changes to Grapes Hill roundabout and nearby Cleveland Road began at the end of August.

One of the last pieces of work on the £330,000 revamp was for resurfacing and road marking work - which meant the entire roundabout was shut on Saturday and Sunday night.

Routes for traffic heading southbound, including Chapelfield Road, towards Chantry Place, reopened as planned on Monday morning.

But northbound routes, heading towards Dereham Road, which had been due to open on Tuesday morning, did not open until Wednesday morning.

That was because a problem with a machine at Tarmac’s surfacing plant in Trowse, where the aggregate to surface the road is mixed, meant the work had to be temporarily stopped.

However, the issue also means Convent Road, which connects Grapes Hill to Unthank Road and Earlham Road, will remain closed in both directions until 6.30am on Friday.

Before the aggregate mixing issue, that road had been due to reopen at 6.30am on Thursday.

That means traffic wanting to get on to Unthank Road and Earlham Road has to use the A140 outer ring road to reach those destinations.

Cleveland Road remains one-way-only eastbound, heading away from the roundabout, until the scheme is complete.

The diversion for that is via St Giles Street and Exchange Street.

Council officers say, when complete, the scheme will improve safety and ease congestion, but Norwich Cycling Campaign warned it would make the area less safe for cyclists.

Norwich News

