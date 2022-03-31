Number of accessible toilets in Norfolk to more than double

The number of Changing Places toilets in Norfolk is to more than double. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The number of accessible toilets in Norfolk is to be increased, to help people with disabilities and complex needs.

The county currently only has 17 'Changing Places' facilities, but the number is to more than double.

Changing Places toilets have more space and extra equipment, such as hoists, curtains, adult sized changing benches and space for carers.

Those facilities are crucial for people with learning disabilities, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy and other conditions, who might otherwise struggle to use standard-sized toilets.

Council bosses have acknowledged that there are not enough of those toilets in the county.

So the number is to be increased, through a combination of government grants and an initiative by Norfolk County Council.

County Hall's Conservative-controlled cabinet is due to agree on Monday (April 4) to install five more Changing Places toilets as the first phase of a £600,000 investment.

They would be in libraries at Dereham, Acle and Wroxham, at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse and at either Brancaster Staithe, Brancaster Beach or Morston Quay.

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council, said: “We know that Changing Places are essential for so many families.

"It allows them to enjoy activities that others may take for granted so we are committed to improving the number of locations in Norfolk.”

If agreed, further work will be done at each of the five county council locations to explore the feasibility, design and planning needed to establish each new facility.

Building work would start in the second half of next year.

As well as the county council's investment, the county will get 17 more Changing Places toilets thanks to a government boost.

Five councils have been awarded cash from the Changing Places Fund.

That includes £300,000 for North Norfolk District Council, £105,000 for Norwich City Council, £50,000 for Broadland and for South Norfolk and £40,000 for Great Yarmouth Borough Council.