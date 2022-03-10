News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Revealed: 153 places in Norfolk to get safer roads in £1.5m scheme

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 10:21 AM March 10, 2022
Speed awareness courses have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Norfolk County

Speed awareness signs are among the safety improvements which will be put in place. - Credit: Archant

More than 150 roads across Norfolk are to be made safer, with nearly £1.5m to be spent on improvements such as traffic calming and speed limit signs.

Zebra crossings, traffic calming, new footpaths, bus shelters, and electronic signs urging drivers to slow down will be put in place through Norfolk County Council's parish partnership scheme.

First launched in September 2011, the scheme invites communities to bid for cash for improvements.

This year, the county council is set to provide nearly £680,000 for those schemes.

With match funding from parish and town councils and subject to a decision from the safety camera partnership to put in just over £60,000, that would see nearly £1.5m spent on 153 schemes across Norfolk.

The most popular bids were for SAM2 signs - mobile units which flash the speed of drivers and encourage them to slow down.

If the safety camera partnership agrees, they will be put in 32 places, including Hellesdon, Diss, Coltishall, Rackheath, Watton, Scottow, Stokesby, Holme and Mattishall.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk village named one of the most beautiful in the UK and Ireland
  2. 2 Man disgusted after seeing his quote for heating oil double
  3. 3 Six tips for saving money on fuel as prices soar across UK
  1. 4 'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years
  2. 5 Misery at the pumps as fuel prices nudge £2 a litre
  3. 6 Jail for man who admitted he had sex with teen girl
  4. 7 Second World War gun battery unearthed on north Norfolk coast
  5. 8 Man headbutted woman in foul-mouthed village confrontation
  6. 9 Vandals slash tyres of 17 cars parked on industrial estate
  7. 10 Most wanted Norfolk man still at large despite international appeal

Other popular schemes were:

Trods (28) - a low cost alternative to footpaths often made using recycled road surface material

Village gateways (24) - boundary markers with speed limit signs welcoming drivers (and encouraging them to slow down).

Bus shelters (20)

Wig wags - part-time advisory 20mph speed limit with flashing school warning lights outside schools (13)

Other places which will get improvements include Dereham, Wymondham, Long Stratton, Mundesley, Drayton, Blakeney, Cley, Cringleford and Salhouse.

The council's Conservative-controlled cabinet agreed the bids at a meeting this week.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council Member for Highways, Infrastructure and Transport. Picture: Dan

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "We established this partnership scheme to give local communities the opportunity to directly influence the programme of small highway improvements.

"The scheme continues to be extremely popular.

"It's about delivering local infrastructure for local people for what their priorities are."

Margaret Dewsbury, Conservative councillor for Hingham.

Margaret Dewsbury, Conservative county councillor for Hingham. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Margaret Dewsbury, county councillor for Hingham, said her area had benefited by getting two bus shelters through the scheme.

She said: "The scheme is highly valued by parish councils, particularly by small ones which would be unable to raise large sums of money for their projects."

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Food and Drink

Country park café overlooking lake reopens with new menu

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The A47 near Swaffham

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Rob Adams at the opening of the nuclear bunker Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

War bunker on sale for £25,000 gets nearly 200 enquiries in three days

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Andy Carter metal detecting

'Miracle' gold coin find could change Norfolk metal detectorist's life

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon