Revealed: 153 places in Norfolk to get safer roads in £1.5m scheme

More than 150 roads across Norfolk are to be made safer, with nearly £1.5m to be spent on improvements such as traffic calming and speed limit signs.

Zebra crossings, traffic calming, new footpaths, bus shelters, and electronic signs urging drivers to slow down will be put in place through Norfolk County Council's parish partnership scheme.

First launched in September 2011, the scheme invites communities to bid for cash for improvements.

This year, the county council is set to provide nearly £680,000 for those schemes.

With match funding from parish and town councils and subject to a decision from the safety camera partnership to put in just over £60,000, that would see nearly £1.5m spent on 153 schemes across Norfolk.

The most popular bids were for SAM2 signs - mobile units which flash the speed of drivers and encourage them to slow down.

If the safety camera partnership agrees, they will be put in 32 places, including Hellesdon, Diss, Coltishall, Rackheath, Watton, Scottow, Stokesby, Holme and Mattishall.

Other popular schemes were:

Trods (28) - a low cost alternative to footpaths often made using recycled road surface material

Village gateways (24) - boundary markers with speed limit signs welcoming drivers (and encouraging them to slow down).

Bus shelters (20)

Wig wags - part-time advisory 20mph speed limit with flashing school warning lights outside schools (13)

Other places which will get improvements include Dereham, Wymondham, Long Stratton, Mundesley, Drayton, Blakeney, Cley, Cringleford and Salhouse.

The council's Conservative-controlled cabinet agreed the bids at a meeting this week.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "We established this partnership scheme to give local communities the opportunity to directly influence the programme of small highway improvements.

"The scheme continues to be extremely popular.

"It's about delivering local infrastructure for local people for what their priorities are."

Margaret Dewsbury, county councillor for Hingham, said her area had benefited by getting two bus shelters through the scheme.

She said: "The scheme is highly valued by parish councils, particularly by small ones which would be unable to raise large sums of money for their projects."