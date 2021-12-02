News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Millions agreed for walkways, football pitches and bypass loans

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:46 PM December 2, 2021
Artist's impression of Norwich Riverside Walk bridge.

An artist's impression of the new bridge to connect the Riverside Walk from St Georges Street to Duke Street. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

A raft of schemes across Norwich have been given a cash boost. 

Walkways along the River Wensum, a new 3G football pitch and a new boatshed are among the projects to benefit from millions in funding.

Cash for seven projects was agreed at a meeting of the Greater Norwich Growth Board on Thursday - a group made up of members from Broadland District Council, South Norfolk Council, Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council.

Wensum Lodge, where Norfolk Community Learning Services is based. Picture: Steve Parsons

Wensum Lodge will benefit from more than £1m of funding which will make it more disability friendly - Credit: Archant

The projects include:

  • Wensum Walkway – a new elevated walkway on the River Wensum Walk, closing the last gap in this traffic-free route between St Georges Street and Duke Streek on the southern bank  - £1,264,951
  • Yellow Pedalway extension – extending a cycle/footpath from the Broadland Northway, putting in bus stops near The Nest/Manor Park sports facilities, plus 40mph limit extension along Holt Road - £1,600,000
  • Wensum Lodge – current home of Norfolk County Council's adult learning services, planned to become a business incubator, creative and community hub. Works include smoothing uneven surfaces, creating disability access, new green spaces and gardens, installing a changing places toilet and putting in cycle racks - £1,090,000
  • Wherryman’s Way access improvements – A  37.5mile walking trail from Norwich Train Station to Great Yarmouth Train Station via the Reedham Ferry. Improvements include access on the route through sections at Surlingham, Bramerton and Hardley Flood, allowing all ability access - £216,500
  • Football Development Centre, Heartsease Academy – installation of a new 7v7 3G football pitch  - £150,000
  • Broadland Country Park – new crossing for cyclists and pedestrians on Holt Road, Horsford, and new welcome sign and directional signage - £100,666
  • Yare Boat Club – improvements to  expand rowing facilities and encourage increased participation of the sport including a new boat shed - £80,000

The group will also release £2m for the Hethersett Academy expansion, needed in response to plans for 1,400 new homes across the village.

Alongside this, the group agreed a £6.733m loan for the Long Stratton Bypass.

The loan, which is to be repaid over 25 years, covers a local contribution to the project, with another £26.2m of funding coming from the Department for Transport.

Norwich City Council leader Alan Waters. Picture: Ian Burt

Alan Waters chairman of the greater Norwich growth board said the projects will benefit residents and visitors - Credit: Archant

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council and board chairman, said it was a diverse list to be funded in 2022/23 that can make real improvements.

Funding for the projects comes from the councils pooling community infrastructure levy cash - a charge imposed on developers - to invest in infrastructure and improvements.

