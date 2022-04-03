'Cause for worry' as bill for new recycling centres spirals by £2.6m

The budget for two new recycling centres in Norwich spiralled by £2.6m. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The price tag for two new Norfolk recycling centres spiralled by £2.6m - enough to have paid for a third centre - it has been revealed.

And that has been branded a "cause for worry" by opposition councillors, given the grip the council needs to have on other major capital schemes, such as the Norwich Western Link road.

The new Norwich North and Norwich South recycling centres opened last year, replacing former tips at Mile Cross and Ketteringham.

The cost of the Norwich North site, off the Northern Distributor Road was originally due to be £2.75m, while £1.9m had been budgeted for the Norwich South one, at Harford Park and Ride site.

However, at a recent council meeting, the authority agreed to add £2.1m to the council's capital fund due to the overspend on those projects.

Norwich South Recycling Centre opened last year. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The budgets had gone over by £2.6m - with £1.83m added to the bill for Norwich North and £736,000 for Norwich South.

While the overspend was partially offset by an underspend of £440,000 on other waste projects, it means the council has to borrow more money to cover the increased costs.

A council spokesperson said the recycling centres had been built at a time of "significant challenge" during the coronavirus pandemic.

They said: "The schemes were disrupted due to Covid-19 with increased material costs and availability impacting on the delivery of the schemes.

Norfolk County Council says "challenging weather conditions" added to the cost of the Norwich North recycling centre. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

"There have also been additional costs of delivering the access road for Norwich North which was completed during some very challenging weather conditions."

The council has not elaborated on which materials were affected by extra costs and lack of availability.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

But Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council, said: "An extra 50pc added to the cost of any council scheme is a real cause for worry.

"If that is reflected on any bigger schemes which the council is planning, the impact would be huge."

Mr Morphew has previously been critical of the council's proposed £198m Norwich Western Link Road.

He has expressed concern the bill for that road, to link the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47 at Honingham, will rise.

Almost £4m is to be spent to build two further new tips, replacing recycling centres at Sheringham and Wymondham.

Analysis

The new recycling centres at Norwich North and South have been well received by the public - with more space and easier access to bins.

But £2.6m is a pretty hefty amount for such projects to come in over budget by. That's enough to have paid for a third recycling centre.

The council is correct in that these centres were constructed during a difficult period, with the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the cost and availability of some of the materials.

But, as opponents note, these are also difficult circumstances in which to be building a major road scheme like the Western Link.

The authority can expect plenty more questions about whether it can keep the cost of that scheme down in the current climate.